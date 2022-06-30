RuneScape’s Legacy of Zamorak arrives July 4, Old School RuneScape answers more player questions

Last week, Jagex dropped a teaser trailer for the Legacy of Zamorak content update arriving to RuneScape, but now we’ve got even more information about this update, including a release date of Monday, July 4th, promising that the update will feature the MMORPG’s “most dynamic dungeon ever” in the form of the Zamorakian Undercity.

What makes the Undercity so dynamic? Choice: The delve through this new instance will apparently scale rewards and outcomes based on how players progress, while the dungeon itself will bring three mini-bosses, plenty of cultists and demons, and a capstone fight against Zamorak, the Lord of Chaos himself. The Undercity will be available in story, normal, and enrage modes, with enrage mode featuring a leaderboard to climb.

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, another weekly Q&A video has answered questions about updates to the mobile client that are planned (seeing ground items is on the list), goals and progress reports for the reworks to Wilderness bosses, and thoughts on making high-level content for lower level zones, among other topics.



💀 The Gielinor Gazette is back! 📜 Our latest edition includes information on New Client Features, Pride and updates on Quest Speedrunning! ⚔ We've also got some information regarding upcoming Diversity changes and a recap of the Deadman Re-Run. 🔗 https://t.co/lMKdfsHjNg pic.twitter.com/JTYDbMIvQR — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) June 30, 2022