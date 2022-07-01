Black Desert Console celebrates worldwide service with events, a coupon code, and a message

Now that Black Desert is being published by Pearl Abyss worldwide following its takeover of South American publishing, executive producer Jae-Hee Kim has taken a moment to thank players of the console version of the game with a special message in both post form and video form.

“Thanks to the faith our Adventurers instilled in us, we persevered. For these eight long years, we were able to adventure onward together. Not simply passing the time, but building lasting memories together. “To repay the love and support of our Adventurer companions, we’ll build a bright path for our future together, one on which we can make even more memories as we walk alongside our Adventurers of Black Desert.”

The thanks are being extended to players in the form of an in-game reward as well, with an item code for console players to redeem in order to get a box full of currencies and boost items. The console version of Black Desert also saw an update last week, which added the Bloodstorm Nouver and the related Nouverikant outfit, a series of events celebrating worldwide service, and a wide swath of class adjustments that were so long they needed their own separate patch notes page.