EVE Valkyrie gets an August 5 sunset date, begins the process of removing itself from digital store shelves

CCP Games has, at long last, confirmed what fans had already known: EVE Valkyrie, the first-person sci-fi dogfighting flight game, has gotten its final shutdown date, with the game’s servers staying online until Friday, August 5th, while the game itself is slowly being taken off of digital storefronts.

The removal of Valkyrie from sale was first noticed by MMO Fallout, pointing out that the Steam version of the game was no longer being sold. Since that blog post, the game has also been removed from the PlayStation Store, while the game is still available for purchase for the Meta Quest VR headset at the time of this writing.



The history of EVE Valkyrie was written on the wall a while ago. The game, which first launched in 2016 for the Oculus Rift, lasted for only about a year until CCP Games pulled out of VR games development entirely, leaving developer CCP Newcastle handed over to Sumo Digital in 2018 while Valkyrie effectively lived in stasis.

“We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished with EVE: Valkyrie and its Warzone expansion and want to extend our deep appreciation to all our players for their support throughout the game’s lifecycle,” reads the final statement from the devs. “It is an honor to have been a part of such a dedicated community.”