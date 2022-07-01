Final Fantasy XIV previews patch 6.2, Buried Memory, in the newest live letter

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
It's Cid! Hi Cid! Fix this.

(Buried) Memory, all alone in the (buried) moonlight!
I can dream of the old (buried) days,
(Buried) life was beautiful then…

And so begin the cheeky nods to the title of Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2, titled Buried Memory and launching in late August per the most recent live letter from the producer. While the actual broadcast lasted just over an hour, there was a lot of information added around this particular patch, as one would expect. Players will explore a new dungeon (The Fell Court of Troia) and take on a new still-hidden trial, there will be more quests in the Hildibrand and Tataru lines, and players can unlock the legendary… Manderville weapons? Wait, how did that happen? Well, all right.

The patch will also bring with it a new tier of Pandæmonium (Abyssos), with savage launching one week after the patch launch (an experimental progression change for the future). Details were also shared on Island Sanctuary, which will indeed feature customization and inviting players to visit as you slowly improve your island, and the new Variant Dungeons (formerly named Criterion Dungeons), in which you explore a variety of stories with an NPC inside the Sil’dih Subterrane. Check out a full summary for all the details from this particular broadcast because there was a lot.

Source: Nova Crystallis
Advertisement
Previous articleGuild Wars 2 tweaks its latest balance patch: ‘The team wants to make it right’

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments