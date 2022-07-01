Final Fantasy XIV previews patch 6.2, Buried Memory, in the newest live letter

(Buried) Memory, all alone in the (buried) moonlight!

I can dream of the old (buried) days,

(Buried) life was beautiful then…

And so begin the cheeky nods to the title of Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2, titled Buried Memory and launching in late August per the most recent live letter from the producer. While the actual broadcast lasted just over an hour, there was a lot of information added around this particular patch, as one would expect. Players will explore a new dungeon (The Fell Court of Troia) and take on a new still-hidden trial, there will be more quests in the Hildibrand and Tataru lines, and players can unlock the legendary… Manderville weapons? Wait, how did that happen? Well, all right.

