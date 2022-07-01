Lost Ark compensates players for the Wrath of the Covetous Legion launch downtime

For some Lost Ark players, yesterday’s Wrath of the Covetous Legion patch was a welcome start to a long weekend. For others, it was an exercise in frustration as Amazon took the servers down – most notably the Europe West cluster during its prime time. While the servers did make it up after a few hours, Amazon is nevertheless compensating everyone for the annoyance.

“Due to the extended downtime required to implement last night’s June Update, players will receive a compensation package. The following items will be delivered to players overnight: 3-Day Crystalline Aura, Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir (14 Days), Healing Battle Item Chest x5. Remember that your Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir must be used within 14 days of when it’s claimed!”

Not too shabby for a few extra hours offline.

