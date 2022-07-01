The Elder Scrolls Online celebrates the crafters of Tamriel with the new Zeal of Zenithar event

It’s not often that MMORPGs celebrate those who take up crafting professions, so consider us pleasantly surprised by the Zeal of Zenithar event that’s underway in The Elder Scrolls Online, which is offering up extra rewards for those who like to do their crafting writs.

Over the course of the event, players can take up daily quests, clear daily crafting writs or any one master writ, or even complete a world event or an arena challenge with at least one member of their guild to earn themselves parcel boxes that are stuffed with goodies like the High Rock Spellsword armor style page, furnishing recipes, repair kits, and crafting materials, provisions, and boosters.

In addition, everyone can benefit from worldwide boons like reduced wayshrine travel costs, lowered repair costs, a 10% discount on all vendor purchases, and a 100% buff to crafting inspiration from all sources. Finally, there’s the usual event ticket currencies to collect for goodies at the Impresario.

The Zeal of Zenithar can be felt all across ESO between now and Tuesday, July 12th.