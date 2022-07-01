The Stream Team: Star Trek Online’s Stormfall with devs (plus giveaway!)

What: Star Trek Online

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 1st, 2022 MJ Guthrie2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 1st, 2022

Just because the summer event is in full swing in Star Trek Online doesn’t mean Massively OP’s MJ will ignore other content — especially when devs join in for the fun! STO’s Mike Fatum (Ambassador Kael) will be joining MJ in running the latest Stormfall episodes. On top of that, they have codes to give away that unlocks a T6 ship. Bring your giveaway luck and your questions for the devs and tune in live at 2:00 p.m. for the show.

Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show! 2:00pm EDT: Star Trek Online - MJ & Devs

