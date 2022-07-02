Blade & Soul shares the patch notes for the upcoming Infinite Inferno update

Like clockwork, the devs of Blade & Soul have put forth the patch notes for that update’s next update ahead of the game’s release. This means, of course, that the details of July 6th’s Infinite Inferno update are now available for your reading pleasure.

In addition to details on the Way of the Inferno spec for Wardens, the notes outline the four events like a fishing event and login rewards, information about the Altar of the Infinite dungeon’s quests and rewards, details about the new Starcross Bracelet and Starcross Belt accessories, and a host of skill adjustments made to several classes.

There are only a couple of days left to wait before Wardens can swing their massive flaming swords at foes, but until then, there’s some reading material waiting.