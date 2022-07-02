Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis sets its sights on the PlayStation 4

Not to be left out, the PlayStation 4 is about to join the roster of platforms supported by SEGA’s Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

Last night, the company announced that it was bringing PSO2 to the PS4 on August 31st. SEGA said that when it arrives on the console, it will include all of New Genesis updates through the recent Frozen Resolution patch and the upcoming Waker class (which is also slated for August). Cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will also be available.

SEGA hasn’t mentioned whether it’s bringing PSO2 to the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, although betting odds are pretty good that this will happen at some point.

Phantasy Star Online 2 also is drumming up a bit of publicity at Anime Expo 2022 this weekend with a gallery and photo booth.

Source: Press release