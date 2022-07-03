MMO Week in Review: RIP TERA

The western MMO fanbase said farewell to TERA this week as Bluehole forced Gameforge to shut it down for good, making it one of the larger MMOs to sunset in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Blizzard bought out Spellbreak studio Proletariat to buff up World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2 waded into controversy with its balance patch, and Daybreak raised eyebrows by wiping its EverQuest II “prison server” without notice and banned everyone on it – even folks who’d never done anything wrong. So, you know. Daybreak.

