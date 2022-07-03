MMO Week in Review: RIP TERA

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
A whole new wait, no, not doing this song, never mind.

The western MMO fanbase said farewell to TERA this week as Bluehole forced Gameforge to shut it down for good, making it one of the larger MMOs to sunset in the last few years.

Meanwhile, Blizzard bought out Spellbreak studio Proletariat to buff up World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2 waded into controversy with its balance patch, and Daybreak raised eyebrows by wiping its EverQuest II “prison server” without notice and banned everyone on it – even folks who’d never done anything wrong. So, you know. Daybreak.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleBattle Bards Episode 214: Thieves and rogues

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments