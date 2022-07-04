Unity, the game engine behind many MMOs, lays off ‘hundreds’ of staff

There are not a lot of MMO players who are ever curious about what game engine powers their title (or for that matter know what a game engine is), but those who are aware tend to be more sensitive to the importance of such tech.

One game engine that’s powered up many MMOs is Unity, which has been around since 2005 and is the platform on which titles like Albion Online, Project Gorgon, and Crowfall were built — as well as the upcoming Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen. Unfortunately, the company, Unity Technologies, has apparently laid off “hundreds” of its staff across the globe, owing largely to dips in the mobile ad market.

As many as 263 employees were reportedly affected by the layoffs. The company released a statement, saying, “As part of a continued planning process where we regularly assess our resourcing levels against our company priorities, we decided to realign some of our resources to better drive focus and support our long-term growth. This resulted in some hard decisions that impacted approximately 4% of all Unity workforce.”