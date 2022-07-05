Final Fantasy XIV nightclub advertises a gathering on real-world billboard oblivious to terms like ‘copyright’ and ‘trademark’

Sometimes all of us make poor choices, decisions that seemed like good ideas at the time but are later revealed to have been made based on poor understanding or incomplete information. Hopefully, these choices are of relatively limited impact or scope. And then sometimes you take out a billboard to advertise your nightclub in Final Fantasy XIV using the game’s logo and even official hashtags, thereby putting a whole lot of player communities in the crosshairs along with yourself and your own community.at least it did attract attention?
This is amazing! DJ Potate is on a billboard in REAL LIFE! 😱 I'm absolutely in awe that Rain Nightclub put this together#ffxiv #crystaldatacenter pic.twitter.com/QIl0uow4MS
— DJ Potate (@DJ_Potate) July 4, 2022