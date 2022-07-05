Fractured Online details the mechanics and rewards of guild vs. guild seasons

Ah yes, the guild vs. guild competitive scene. It’s something of an expected and routine feature of PvP sandbox MMORPGs, and the in-development Fractured Online will be no less different as the folks at Dynamight Studios have shared some vital intel on its own take on seasonal conflict.

Seasons in this game work pretty similarly to others in that guild members earn points for performing activities like fighting, crafting, raiding cities or holding cities, and slaying legendary creatures, with the highest point holders winning top spots on the overall leaderboard. One of the major differences is that each season’s start will also bring with it a two week-long period when every city in the game is vulnerable to attack, no matter its position.

As for rewards, winning guilds will earn city relics that can be placed in their held cities, which confer unique buffs when within that city’s walls. Additional rewards are planned as well; details on what those are will be shared at a later time.