Trove’s environmentally conscious Trovin’ and Grovin’ event sees players plant over 800K in-game trees

Regular readers will know that Gamigo has used Trove as a platform to draw attention to and help out reforestation efforts, namely with a charitable drive for the Eden Reforestation Project that first started in April 2020, which saw over 100K real-world trees planted that year and 200K trees planted in 2021 – and the promotion become a permanent fixture.

Earlier in June, the game once more drew attention to reforestation with the Trovin’ and Grovin’ event, challenging players to plant 1 million in-game trees for in-game goodies. The event is part of the 2022 Green Game Jam initiative run by the Playing for the Planet Alliance, a UN-funded org that seeks to raise awareness on environmental concerns and asks member companies like Gamigo to improve emissions, reduce their carbon footprint, and nudge green initiatives into games.



As of today, the aforementioned event is nearly over and players are responding in a big way, planting 840,000 in-game trees as of this past Sunday, though there are other figures floating around that over 600,000 in-game trees were planted.

Players can still join in with the redemption of a special code – TROVETREE – to get free Tree Saplings to plant trees as well as the Hyper Tree Friend. The event is still running until 8:00 p.m. EDT tonight, so there’s still time to hit that number.

So close to 1 million! Only 2 days to go, Trovians ⌛ Get your #TwitchDrops, complete dungeons, redeem codes and plant all your saplings! If we reach 1 million trees, all players will get an exclusive Sapling Sower mount 🌳 Show us your club world and forest 👇#gaming #mmo pic.twitter.com/nEALibv9E2 — Trove | Grovin’ and Trovin’ Event 📺 Twitch Drops (@TroveGame) July 3, 2022