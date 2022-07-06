Final Fantasy XIV re-enables data center travel, though congestion could still delay players

As we reported yesterday, the release of Final Fantasy XIV 6.18, whose key feature was the introduction of voluntary travel between data centers, didn’t go to plan, as Square Enix almost immediately pulled the feature offline over severe congestion – as many as 15,000 visit requests per minute. Fortunately, as of this morning, the studio has brought it back online, though with caveats.

“Since temporarily suspending the Data Center Travel system, after making some setting changes we gradually opened the feature back up again a World at a time, and currently the Data Center Travel system is open on all Worlds,” the studio writes. “However, due to the large number of players wishing to try the Data Center Travel system, travel may require up to 30 minutes during peak login hours. We will continue working to reduce server load so that travel will be easy even during periods of congestion.”

“Please note that in order to prevent server outages or issues with the Data Center Travel system itself, depending on the situation we may temporarily suspend the system again for individual Worlds. When using the Data Center Travel system, if you receive a message that the system is currently unavailable, or are unable to select a World, please wait for some time and try again. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Status : NA: Data Center Travel System Technical Difficulties (Jul. 5): Follow-up 2 https://t.co/NTGdSgyetD #FFXIV — FINAL FANTASY XIV News (@FFXIV_NEWS_EN) July 6, 2022