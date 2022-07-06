Lord of the Rings Online now lets you take level 20 characters into its PvP zone

The second round of testing for Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 33.1 is on the Bullroarer server this week, and all eyes have turned to the monster play portion for the big changes.
There are also audacity adjustments being tested, which particularly impacts the resistance against crowd control effects.
SSG’s Orion, who’s been spearheading the PvMP revamp, will be taking to Twitch tomorrow afternoon to talk about the changes and taking Q&As about other systems in the game.
Source: LOTRO
