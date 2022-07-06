New World’s game director shares vague plans for weapons, more Expeditions, and a new zone

The AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast series recently brought together Insomniac CEO Ted Price and New World Game Director Scot Lane to talk about the development of the MMO, and while most of the interview was understandably gamedev-facing, there were a couple of small tidbits that players can glean from it.

Much of the meat for players comes from when Lane talks about content cadence. Here he notes that the team is looking to focus more on adding Expeditions to the game, with the vague hopes of hitting a quarterly release cadence. Lane also assures that the greatsword is on the way, as well as word that the team is exploring ways to expand upon the existing weapons over adding new ones. Finally, a new zone is said to be coming in a couple of months’ time, assuming that players react positively to the idea.

As mentioned before, a lot of the discussion is focused on how Amazon Games handles a live service title, discussing matters like in-game economics, the general hands-off approach with regards to territory ownership or players steamrolling high-level POIs in the northern half of the map, and how things change when games operate at scale among other matters.



source: YouTube , thanks to Leiloni for the tip!