EVE Online celebrates the Minmatar Liberation Day through July 19

As a general rule, EVE Online is fine with letting you choose how much or how little you want to be invested in the game’s lore. The developers aren’t going to be upset if your primary interest is just in gameplay. And that’s true for the Minmatar Liberation Day celebration starting today and running through July 19th, as well, but knowing the lore definitely helps in understanding that this is when the Minmatar tribes broke free 144 years ago. As this faction is the youngest of the four great powers, this event is all about learning the Minmatar history and cultural mores.

Obviously, you can just select a tribe for allegiance during the event in the Agency and not worry too much about the fluff as you tour important Minmatar historical sites, seek out combat re-enactments of the battles for freedom, and participate in one-on-one Proving Grounds battles with iconic Minmatar ships. But why not enjoy the fluff a little while accumulating logins for rewards and picking up fireworks and skill points ? It’s all good.