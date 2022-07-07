Fortnite adds new movement features to Save the World and an Indiana Jones battle pass to battle royale

For those few folks still holding on to the Save the World mode of Fortnite, there have been some new features added recently. Specifically, new movement abilities are now available that let players slide, sprint, and scramble their way up the sides of buildings like Spider-Man after a whole pitcher of Kool-Aid.

Players of the game will likely be familiar with these features if they play the battle royale mode, but now PvE-minded fans of the game can use these new movement options, which are touted as offering new ways to engage with Husks. The update has additionally souped up hoverboards, added a new quest line, and continues the Hit the Road quest line.

Meanwhile in battle royale, the transmedia synergizing continues with a battle pass starring Indiana Jones as part of Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can earn themselves Indy-themed outfits and other cosmetics by completing two pages of battle pass quests, each with five unique objectives to complete. This pass is available for the rest of the game’s current season.