Monsters & Memories shares a gamplay preview trailer and development progress for July

Are you curious about the EverQuest-like Monsters & Memories but still want to actually see the game in action? While there have been video updates for this sandbox MMORPG provided on several occasions, most of them have been of the development progress variety, showcasing the steps being taken to create the game along the way, so perhaps this sizzle reel-like trailer is more to your liking.

This latest video tries to be much more cinematic than previous uploads as it flies through vistas, shows off character creation, and previews combat. It’s two minutes and thirty seconds’ worth of wearing its old school heart on its sleeve.

Meanwhile, the July development update grants fans a look at work on new character models, several locations and structures, gameplay improvements, and behind-the-scenes tech updates.

