World of Warcraft’s latest Dragonflight talent tree previews feature the Rogue and Hunter

Hunters and Rogues of World of Warcraft, the time to get a peek at your Dragonflight talent trees is now. Blizzard has once again offered another talent tree preview, showcasing and breaking down the talent trees that each of the two aforementioned classes will have access to once the expansion goes live.

As before, each of these tree previews get extremely granular, offering details for class-specific trees and the three spec trees. Hunters will see pec-specific abilities and powers from certain bows becoming permanent spec tree fixtures, while Rogues are seeing some former spec-only abilities arrive to the core class tree in order to allow new combinations of abilities and effects that were not previously possible.

As ever, the tree previews are subject to change and still have some more work to be done on them, but it still might be worth players’ time to once more get the lay of their chosen class’ land.

source: official site
