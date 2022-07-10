MapleStory M gives you a ‘nuclear option’ with its July update

MapleStory M wants to make your July a whole lot more exciting. The mobile spin-off of the long-running MMO dropped a huge content update this past week called Black Heaven.

With six acts and multiple episodes, Black Heaven’s story is going to take you some time to get through. And when you’re done with that, there’s the titular dungeon, a new endgame boss, and a fifth job skill for every player who dings 200.

With skills like Shark Torpedo, Worldreaver, and The Nuclear Option, these high-level skills sound OP like they totally should be. Check them out below!