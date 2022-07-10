The MOP Up: AdventureQuest 3D descends into madness with its latest story update

AdventureQuest 3D dropped a new story update this past week — the Nulgath Saga: Part 1 — with quests, challenges, and new drops for players level 35 and higher.

“Those familiar with Nulgath the Overfiend (a massive, hulking, devious, and powerful being from our previous games) may find familiar things and clues within the forest,” the devs said. “For the rest of us, this is but the first part of the Nulgath Saga. It will unfold to reveal all as we decend into the very depths of madness.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Destiny 2 is getting ready for a midseason weapons balance pass, including this interesting bit: “We were cautious about making weapons too easy to use while airborne at Season 17 launch, preferring to take some time to evaluate and then buff accordingly, rather than having to nerf. We’ve seen this play out in the game for several weeks now and are confident that we can safely, significantly decrease the airborne accuracy and aim-assist penalties on primary weapons.”

Metin 2 added a new Sung Mahi’s Invasion dungeon that is available four times a week and a new loot filter that can be customized to a player’s preference.

With PUBG Battlegrounds’ new Deston map on the way, interested parties should check out the full tour of the unique zone.

Identity V is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month with free essences and the return of the Summer Flora Festival.

School of Dragons’ summer patch adds the Gruesome Goreripper species, more quests, and the battle boar farm animal.

