GDC joins the chorus of game studios and publishers supporting access to reproductive healthcare

Whether it’s major studios speaking up or indie devs creating a charity bundle, the subject of supporting reproductive healthcare rights and bodily autonomy in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to be a growing discussion point across the greater gaming industry. Another major voice has joined the growing calls for this kind of support: the Game Developers Conference, which put out a tweet in support of women’s health rights.

“GDC stands in solidarity with our colleagues and with the larger community of game developers and their families,” reads part of the statement. “We will continue to do everything we can under the law to support our colleagues in accessing critical healthcare in the US and applaud game industry leaders who are also taking a stand.”

The impact of Roe v. Wade on the games industry as well as the nation is not a subject that is going to go away as trigger laws loom and additional legislation that seeks to tamp down people crossing state lines for reproductive healthcare needs is considered. One example is an op-ed from Game Developer, which calls out companies that are still silent about the matter, discusses the potential for lawmakers to respond to corporate pressure, and expounds on the career-based tolls of obstetric/gynecological care bans and gender-affirming healthcare bans, particularly as it applies to the state of Texas, where an estimated 270 game companies employ over 20,000 workers as of late 2021 – and a state that is gung-ho about anti-abortion and anti-trans legislation.

A message from the team at GDC: pic.twitter.com/scHjST6JU6 — GDC (@Official_GDC) July 8, 2022