Genshin Impact stirs up hype for its 3.0 update with new story, character, and element previews

The Sumeru region has likely been on the minds of Genshin Impact fans a lot recently. It has certainly been on the lips of developer Hoyoverse, which has been kicking out a whole gaggle of previews and teasers in the run-up to the RPG’s 3.0 update.

One of the first previews is related to the game’s seventh element, Dendro, which was broken down in a video. This new element will feature unique interactions with monsters and even parts of the environment in Sumeru, allowing players to bloom mushrooms to bounce on or catalyze monsters to make them drop rare materials upon defeat. This Dendro element is being tied to two of the three new characters GI previewed on Twitter.

In addition, a major story teaser trailer was released today, bringing together the villainous Fatui Harbingers and even unveiling their faces to players, while also hinting at some dire events to come. In the meantime, players can look forward to a series of events, a new character, a new weapon, and the limited-time Golden Apple Archipelago, all of which is part of the 2.8 update arriving on Wednesday, July 13th.





