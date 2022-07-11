Lord of the Rings Online’s player-run Weatherstock music festival returns July 16

Next week, players of Lord of the Rings Online will come together to rock out at a really tall and important landmark of Middle-earth. Weatherstock, the community-led in-game concert event, is coming back for its 14th run later this month on Saturday, July 16th, with a whole bunch of bands to Weathertop.

This year’s musical event will feature 20 different bands taking the open air stage on the Landroval server, bringing about a planned five hours’ worth of musical performance using LOTRO’s in-game musical instrument system. For those players who have never attended a Weatherstock event before, you can get a preview of what to expect by checking out some of last year’s acts.

