Lord of the Rings Online’s player-run Weatherstock music festival returns July 16

Next week, players of Lord of the Rings Online will come together to rock out at a really tall and important landmark of Middle-earth. Weatherstock, the community-led in-game concert event, is coming back for its 14th run later this month on Saturday, July 16th, with a whole bunch of bands to Weathertop.

This year’s musical event will feature 20 different bands taking the open air stage on the Landroval server, bringing about a planned five hours’ worth of musical performance using LOTRO’s in-game musical instrument system. For those players who have never attended a Weatherstock event before, you can get a preview of what to expect by checking out some of last year’s acts.



The Weatherstock Concert Series happens this weekend leading up to Weatherstock itself on July 16th! Get details about this large player-run concert on their web site: https://t.co/IbnYyNGCvr #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/HNQQTYaHGT — LOTRO (@lotro) July 6, 2022