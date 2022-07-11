Old School RuneScape shares release windows for the Arena and new raid, previews quest speedrunning

The latest Gielinor Gazette out of Old School RuneScape is a newsletter of two halves: The first half is about what has come out before, and the second half is about what’s coming next. Obviously, we’re going to focus on what’s coming next.

Top of the heap is the oft-highlighted Tombs of Amascut raid, which is currently looking at a release window of sometime in mid-August. The newsletter points out that the encounter is in its final stages of development and shares another series of previews of the raid.



Before then, there’s the PvP Arena, which readers will recall entered a soft launch last week. Once refinements have been applied, players can look forward to the full launch of this feature at some point later this week.

Finally, there’s the quest speedrunning game mode that OSRS talked up about two months ago, which will task players with completing quests in the fastest time possible (obviously). This feature still has no release timing as of yet, but the newsletter does detail some of the rules and restrictions that will be applied to worlds set aside for speedrunning.