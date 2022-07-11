Skull and Bones breaks down the different ways players can customize their ship

Since Skull and Bones is all about being a pirate, there’s obviously going to be ships in the game. However, the question of what kinds of ships and how they can be armed and customized is something that the title’s newest dev blog is looking to detail.

Ships in Skull and Bones have different roles, each with different strengths and weaknesses like combat ships that are ill-suited for long-distance travel, haulers that shouldn’t get into a fight, and support ships that are best in groups but not alone. Ships choices include additional differences in size, category, and a number of dedicated perks.



In addition to these various ship types, players will also have to consider the kind of weapons to field, from classic cannons, mortars, and ballista, to more exotic weapons like torpedoes and fire-breathing cannons. Further customization comes in the form of external attachments that improve armor or cargo capacity, and even the choice of room furniture can improve things like combat effectiveness or refine things like food and ammo.

Skull and Bones isn’t arriving until Tuesday, November 8th , but that doesn’t mean that players can’t think about their ideal ship loadout now.