Star Citizen showcases the creation of deployable items by making a folding camping chair

We’ll get the big attention-seeking piece of this story out of the way: Yes, Star Citizen spent part of an hour creating a camping chair on stream. The point of that exercise, according to CIG, is to illustrate just how deployable items are planned to work in the title; the devs are just using camping gear as an example.

Deployable items are still a work in progress as demonstrated in the video, but the potential for a variety of gameplay elements was discussed, like items that let players players set up a small base camp, deploy a stretcher to ferry an injured player, or even create soccer goals for an impromptu game on a random planet’s surface. The stream further showed off a collapsible bed, as well as a couple of technical snarl-ups like one such bed managing to deploy beneath the ground and the editing tools crashing on-air.

Much of what’s showcased in the embed doesn’t really have any arrival window, and the folding chair is also primarily a proof-of-concept, but fans can get a look at yet more possibilities below.