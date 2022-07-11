Star Citizen showcases the creation of deployable items by making a folding camping chair

By
Chris Neal
-
    
8

We’ll get the big attention-seeking piece of this story out of the way: Yes, Star Citizen spent part of an hour creating a camping chair on stream. The point of that exercise, according to CIG, is to illustrate just how deployable items are planned to work in the title; the devs are just using camping gear as an example.

Deployable items are still a work in progress as demonstrated in the video, but the potential for a variety of gameplay elements was discussed, like items that let players players set up a small base camp, deploy a stretcher to ferry an injured player, or even create soccer goals for an impromptu game on a random planet’s surface. The stream further showed off a collapsible bed, as well as a couple of technical snarl-ups like one such bed managing to deploy beneath the ground and the editing tools crashing on-air.

Much of what’s showcased in the embed doesn’t really have any arrival window, and the folding chair is also primarily a proof-of-concept, but fans can get a look at yet more possibilities below.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleUbisoft plans to yank multiplayer from 15 more of its games this fall as devs scramble to preserve them
Next articleGDC joins the chorus of game studios and publishers supporting access to reproductive healthcare

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
8 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments