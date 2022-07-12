Aion unveils the Hero System arriving with its upcoming patch 8.3

You know what the problem is with PvP balance in Aion in North America? Probably that it’s very difficult, but a nested problem is the simple reality that everyone is coming into PvP with different skills, stats, and gear that make everything into a morass wherein one player just has no chance against another. And that’s not fair, is it? No, it most certainly is not, which is why the game’s next major update is introducing the Hero System wherein you take a pre-built character with already balanced and fixed stats into battle. You choose the class, you choose the Stigma skills, you choose the hero you want, and then you launch into battle with someone you know is balanced.

Characters will fight amongst themselves in individual format in the Chaos Arena, pitting eight players against one another in a grand slugfest to the end. Obviously, there are rewards for participation, with players unlocking ever greater rewards for being up and successful against more opponents (up to the best rewards for the player who takes on all opposition and succeeds). If this sounds like the sort of balanced environment you’ve longed for, check out the full rundown for details.