Ikonei Island is a blend of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, with multiplayer coming ‘soon’

Looking for a way to pass those hazy summer months with a blend of homesteading, crafting, and questing on a tropical isle? Then if your name isn’t “Gilligan,” you’ll want to scoot over to Ikonei Island to check out this upcoming life sim.

Prepare yourself for some name drops: “Taking inspiration from titles like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure adds to compelling exploration, resource gathering, crafting, and customization systems with a host of fun gameplay ideas that give this colorful title its own twist.”

Ikonei Island recently went into open beta and is charging toward a multi-platform release including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. While multiplayer isn’t in the game yet, Snowcastle Games said that this “key feature” is coming soon.