PlanetSide 2’s water-centric Surf and Storm update launches on PC July 13

The summertime is the perfect time to leap into some water and have a swim, but instead of splashy fun, players of PlanetSide 2 on PC are going to leap into the water to start a fight thanks to the Surf and Store update, which is heading to the FPS tomorrow, July 13th.

As the update’s title suggests, Surf and Storm is primarily about water fights: One of the update’s big features is the game’s first naval craft, the Corsair, with space for one driver, two gunners, and five extra passengers who can fling themselves off of the boat and into a firefight through an on-board catapult system. The update also brings underwater battles to the continent of Oshur thanks to new capture points at underwater locations and most infantry and MAX anti-infantry weapons being usable under the sea.

Finally, the update brings back Outfit Wars with a new 1v1 format, the option for outfits to fight against outfits of the same faction, and a new snowy map with eight capture points to brawl over. The enlistment phase for the new Outfit Wars will start on Wednesday, August 3rd.