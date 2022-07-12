Riot Games is throwing the Star Guardians at three of its titles in a 10 week-long mega event

Love it or hate it, the magical girl anime sparkliness of the Star Guardians is coming to three different titles under Riot Games’ umbrella starting on Thursday, July 14th, over the course of a 10 week-long cross-title event. Prepare your eyes for pastel colors and swift-moving stars.

The Star Guardians will naturally be making their way to League of Legends with 12 new skins, a new champion known as Nilah the Joy Unbound, a related event pass, and an “in-client narrative experience” that unfolds by playing matches and completing challenges. The mobile MOBA LoL: Wild Rift will also have its own set of Star Guardian skins and a narrative experience, and Riot’s digital CCG Legends of Runeterra is getting themed card skins, Guardians, and game boards.

On top of all of the in-game goodies, there will be a new music album available for download, some new items in the Riot merch store, and several charitable efforts from the developer: In LoL, 20% of proceeds from Star Guardian event pass sales and 100% of proceeds from Star Guardian Taliyah skin and bundle sales will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, while every 10 chaos monsters players defeat in Wild Rift’s narrative experience adds a $1 contribution by Riot to that same fund, up to a total of $2M.



