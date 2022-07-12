World of Warcraft offers a $210,000 prize pool for Shadowlands Season 4

With the advent of the fourth season of Shadowlands’ competitive scene, World of Warcraft is expanding the field to allow even more players to take home a slice of a prize pool — if they’re master dungeoneers, that is.

“With the return of some of WoW’s favorite dungeons we’re excited to mark a new era for The Great Push (TGP) with an expanded event format while pushing the frontiers of what’s possible in Mythic Dungeons,” Blizzard said. Golly. What’s possible.

The studio said that this time around, players can sign up to compete for a part of a $210,000 prize pool. The signups are open now, with the tournament taking place over the course of August.