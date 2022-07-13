Dual Universe outlines streamlining updates arriving to its schematics system

Industrialists of Dual Universe have apparently been hamstrung by the schematics system added to the sandbox all the way back in December 2020, which readers will recall kicked off a lot of player consternation and moved developer Novaquark to adjust the prices of schematics in response. Since then, the system did the job of stopping players from creating insular “build-it-all” industrial complexes but otherwise has locked out most players from starting industrial gameplay due to costs and complexity.

That all hopes to change in the very near future as the devs have shared plans to overhaul the ystem with the aim of reducing schematic costs, make schematic copying easier, requiring fewer item schematics overall, and allowing for smaller “backyard” industries to be formed while still requiring larger industrial operations to work with other players to fuel their manufacturing efforts.

Reaction from players to the proposed overhaul appears to be generally mixed, with many saying the system is getting more complex and others coming away with more questions than answers.