Path of Exile’s Sentinel league ends August 9 with its next expansion tentatively set for August 12

It’s nearly time for the next expansion step for Path of Exile according to a recent release timeline from Grinding Gear Games. The current Sentinel league is set to wrap up on Tuesday, August 9th, which puts the 3.19 expansion on track for a release “probably” on Friday, August 12th.

This next expansion, along with other future expansions leading to POE 2, will primarily focus on improving the endgame, launching new challenge leagues, and making a number of balance changes, while 3.19 itself is described as being larger in scope than the Sentinel league. More details will be shared in an upcoming livestream.

In the meantime, a patch to the current league is coming later this week; it will mostly feature fixes to address client crashes and changes to the soul conduit monster modifier and divine vessels.