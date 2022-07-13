Riot Games’ League of Legends show garners two Emmy nods

Riot Games’ first foray into the television sphere wasn’t just a crowd-pleasing success — it’s proven to be a critical one as well. With the announcement of this year’s Emmy candidates, Arcane picked up two nominations ahead of a potential win.

The League of Legends-based series, produced in partnership with Netflix, is nominated for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation.

The action-adventure show was released in November 2021 and takes place in Riot Games’ Runeterra universe. It was a smash hit at the time, breaking into multiple top 10 ranking charts for Netflix, and prompted both Netflix and Riot to work on a second season.

Tremendously humbled to be amongst the nominated for @RiotGames’ first #Emmys, including Outstanding Animated Program for Arcane.⁰⁰ Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad for this honor. ✨ pic.twitter.com/qLdZFyj6Ar — Arcane (@arcaneshow) July 12, 2022