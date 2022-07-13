Tower of Fantasy debuts trailers highlighting its combat and story as the game rakes in 1M sign-ups

The past couple of weeks have been full of video-based hype for Tower of Fantasy, the sci-fi open world multiplayer RPG heading for a global launch later this year; readers will recall that we first reported on in July 2021.

Last week gave followers of the game a trailer hinting at the game’s story beats, which is full of dramatic shots, vague mysteries, and all of the anime sci-fi tropes you could possibly want. Earlier this week saw a combat trailer make its debut, showcasing the game’s kinetic combat, boss monsters, and a bit of multiplayer action.

Tower of Fantasy has otherwise managed to hit 1 million pre-registrations, unlocking two of the five tiers of free goodies that will be handed out to players when the game launches in the third quarter of this year.





