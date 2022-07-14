Closers Online opens an entire summer-themed town for the season

You know that old adage that summer really hasn’t started until Closers Online says it has? Well, I’m sure it’s an adage somewhere. And when that saying catches on, all eyes will gaze upon this MMO until it kicks off the season by opening the doors to the summer event town.

Said town is open for business tomorrow, July 13th, with attendance rewards, dungeon challenges, and summer-themed rewards. Everyone wants those blue star sunglasses, yellow-striped swimsuits, or watermelon fans, right?

Even if you’re not as interested in the event, Closers will bestow upon your polygonal head a series of buffs from now through August 24th. These include bumps to item found, credit acquisition, experience gain, and an additional entrance.