Embers Adrift discusses crafting refinement and role/weapon combinations

Embers Adrift is once again eager to share more talk about talking. The sandbox MMORPG has put out its regular livestream that’s chock-full of discussions about discussions while discussing those discussions with viewers as they’re discussed.

The evergreen topic of crafting has once again reared its head in this video as the devs have made a third iteration of the feature and players got their hands on it during recent tests. The video discusses some of that player feedback while also asking for some more specific examples and focused thoughts; the rationale is more details will make for a better crafting experience.

Another topic brought up by players is related to the weapons that certain roles have access to, with one player starting a thread suggesting that the devs limit some of the three weapons each role has access to. This was met with a pretty carefully worded rejection to the idea, though a proposed middle ground solution offered by the devs involves letting players “master” a single weapon.

The video otherwise has another hour’s worth of live gameplay footage and a reading of some earlier patch notes.

