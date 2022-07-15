Betawatch: At last, Dragonflight enters its alpha test

At long last, World of Warcraft players don’t need to continue the testless nightmare that has been waiting for Dragonflight’s alpha test because it has started! With, uh… very constrained play options, but at least you can play a version of Worgen that turn into someone’s dragonkin design from middle school. And, hey, new content and new talents, that’s fun!
Was there other beta news this week? Of course there was!
- Remember how Legends of Aria was going to have a non-blockchain option in its lineup? Yeah, it’s not doing that any more. At least the classic version of the game is remaining.
- Want to know about leveling speed and the dreaded scope creep in Ashes of Creation? The team has your back, fam.
- Fractured Online has revamped the mechanics behind capturing a city for its latest test offering. That should be fun for everyone in the city! Hopefully.
- Last but not least, Profane wants you to know about boats. Boats are important. Exploring islands is important. Hooray for boats!
So what about a list of games in testing down below? Do we have that? What a silly question; we always have that, today is no different. You can check out the list of games in testing just below and enjoy it. Of course, if something slipped our notice or managed to change test phases without us noticing, you can let us know down in the comments and we’d appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access (August)
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access
WoW Dragonflight: Alpha