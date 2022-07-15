Retro dungeon crawling MMO Mythic makes its free demo Mythic Origins fully available

Last month the MMO Mythic crossed our desk; it’s a retro-styled roguelite MMO that promised an “infinite procedurally generated labyrinth” full of puzzles, monsters, and treasures to discover. The two-person team at Abyssal Studios LLC has decided to release a little slice of the MMO ahead of the full title’s early access release called Mythic Origins, billing it as a “free, content-limited version” of the complete title.

Mythic Origins is effectively like the demo of the game that was available during the Steam Next Fest but with a few additional tweaks like a new tutorial, a redesigned quest system, more NPCs, and a Gauntlet-style minigame as well. That said, is still effectively a demo of the full Mythic package as it features one boss to fight.

As for Mythic itself, that’s set to make its early access debut on Wednesday, August 24th, promising more biomes, more bosses, more crafting systems, and multiple skill trees to fashion the perfect dungeon crawling character.







