Sea of Thieves delays Season 7’s release to August 4 in the interest of applying polish and tightening tech

Last month saw Sea of Thieves make a whole lot of noise about Captaincy arriving to Season 7 – the game even made a whole musical number about the thing – but the reality of making features associated with Captaincy actually function is proving to be a little more challenging to complete than the season’s July 21st release date allows, so the devs at Rare have confirmed a slight delay, bringing Season 7 on Thursday, August 4th, instead.

“As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line,” executive producer Joe Neate explains in the announcement. “We will always consider what is the best course of action for the players and our development team alike.”

In addition to the delay, Neate further talks up additional features that are planned for the month of August including the next limited-time adventure A Hunter’s Cry. Meanwhile, the game’s latest update has completed, bringing an end to the game’s most recent adventure while the in-game murder mystery is still ongoing.