Survivalbox MMO Chimeraland’s global launch is marred by performance complaints

So, we have good news and bad news for Chimeraland. The MMO, which originally launched overseas back in January, launched globally yesterday on Steam under the Pixel Soft/Level Infinite banner. The bad news is the 100-odd reviews are sitting in the mostly negative zone already, although apparently you can eat a racoon? (The things you learn reading user reviews.)

The game isn’t technically flagged as an MMO on Steam, although it pretty much is a monster-hunting survival MMO with PvP, as Pixel Soft says to expect “thousands of other creative travelers, with their unique tastes and styles, living and thriving together.” The press release from Level Infinite also calls the game a “vast open-world MMORPG.”

“ChimeraLand is an open-world sandbox RPG in a prehistoric, mythical world. You need to gather resources, craft items, grow crops, and research technologies. Start from building a survival shelter, to making a megabase in the Outerspace! You will find hundreds of bizarre mythical beasts while exploring this seamless world. Do you want a new pet? Catch and Tame them! Or maybe you want to have a pair of wings on your horse? Let your pets devour them, and see what kind of Chimera you can create! The possibility is endless! You can be a close-quarter fighter when wielding blades, a cunning gunslinger with X-bows, or both! You can be a Werewolf, a Dragonborn, or a Jellyfish girl! Choose your own way, and create your own style! There are no limitations to restrict what you can and cannot be!”

It’s a free-to-play title, so you might expect monetization to be the source of all the review angst, but in fact the main complaints thus far revolve around performance and optimization, as players point out excessive instability, lag, and errors, as well as weak porting from mobile to PC. Mobile reviews are faring somewhat better.

MOP’s Chris will be streaming the game this afternoon at 2 p.m. EDT on OPTV if you’re curious!