World of Warcraft: Classic brings Naxxramas to Season of Mastery on July 28

If you have a deep and long-standing love of invading Kel’thuzad’s crash pad in World of Warcraft, you’re probably going to be among those who are very excited at the prospect of Naxxramas returning once again on WoW Classic’s Season of Mastery servers. But like everything else within this particular progression server, it won’t be as simple as just turning up for the same old raids that you remember. No, it needs to be harder than it used to be, and Archmage Tarsis Kir-Moldir will be your guide to making everything a little bit different.

The Archmage in question is waiting just inside Naxxramas and will be offering players a new quest to track down some artifacts that can be found within the necropolis. Some artifacts will make things easier for players and some will increase the challenge, but increased challenges naturally mean greater rewards. Heck, some of them could even offer eternal rewards. You’ll have to explore yourself to find out when the raid is added to the game on July 28th.