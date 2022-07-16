Embers Adrift catches followers up with beta progress in latest video

If you haven’t been following up on the weekly discussion and gameplay preview livestreams coming from Embers Adrift (or you have other things to do with those hours), you maybe aren’t really sure how the game’s beta testing phase that started in March of this year is working out. In that case, allow the game’s community manager Elloa to tell you in this newest video.

The video highlights several feature additions made to the beta over the course of the past few months, including the prettier skybox, the Redshore Forest zone, new stats and abilities, the continual evolution of the game’s crafting mechanics, and the introduction of discoverable fast travel points. It’s a simple enough rundown of what’s happened in that span of time, but that’s certainly to this video’s benefit.

