MMO Week in Review: Soulframe, Dragonflight, and Unity

Warframe’s Digital Extremes stole the MMO show this week, not with Warframe but with Soulframe, the company’s next MMORPG.

Meanwhile, World of Warcraft began Dragonflight’s alpha, LOTRO lost its producer, Guild Wars 2 posted its summer roadmap, Heroes of the Storm admitted its maintenance mode, Star Citizen showcases a folding chair, and Unity made enemies of everyone for no good reason at all.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement