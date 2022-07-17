New World says its Medleyfaire event ‘radiates summer fun’

On the New World test server right now is a brand-new event that promises to inject some excitement and joy into the middle of your summer season.

The Summer Medleyfaire offers player characters an opportunity to take a break from adventuring for a good old-fashioned party. The event includes special quests, a fishing challenge, a rhythm music game, and a mysterious man known as Maestro.

As testing progresses, Amazon’s dev team posted a behind-the-scenes blog on the development of the Mdleyfaire. “Whether you prefer pirates or musical themes, every aspect of this celebration radiates summer fun,” the team said.

The upcoming patch will also add new expedition mutators, an expedition group finder, instanced wars, perk rebalance, faster gathering progression, and loot rebalance.