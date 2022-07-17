Old School RuneScape previews its Tombs of Amascut raid

If you’re a regular follower of developments for Old School RuneScape, you have probably seen the many, many, many preview posts for the upcoming Tombs of Amascut raid. If you’ve somehow missed all of those, however, Jagex has very kindly started to pull them together on one page.

This collection of information offers details on the requirements needed to enter the raid, a preview of the bosses waiting in the Tombs, and a peek at the various rewards that are on offer. There’s also information about two contests that players can take part in, challenging fans to make login screens or write short stories for prizes like Amazon gift cards and subscription time to the game.

The Tombs of Amascut raid is still on track for a launch in mid-August according to the post, so players who are eager for some new raid-tier content now have a catch-all place to keep up with details on the encounter.