The MOP Up: The Bandai Namco hack

It was a pretty bad week, all things considered, for the folks over at Bandai Namco. The gaming publisher confirmed that it got hacked on July 3rd — and deeply enough that the intruders made it into internal systems. The company said that it subsequently has “taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

World of Warships: Legends added 14 new Tier VIII ships from four different countries: USA, Japan, Germany, and USSR.

Dune: Spice Wars announced a new faction for the 4X RTS title, the Imperial House Corrino. “Playing as House Corrino, players will experience a very different kind of economy to balance. Tip the scales of spice in your favor by receiving spice taxes or bribes from other factions while paying the Spacing Guild’s fees to maintain interstellar travel at affordable rates and hold the empire together.”

Prosperous Universe reported that its ship upgrade system will go out in the next game update.

Rumor is that there’s a single-player game coming to the Apex Legends universe. Stay tuned!

A small Neocron patch added warbot variations, a collection of antiprotectors, and rebalanced some of the APU anti-modules.

MU Origin 3 passed one million pre-registrations in the Southeast Asia region.

PUBG Battlegrounds’ Deston map finally arrived: “Deston presents you diverse biomes – a flooded downtown embracing one of the tallest skyscrapers you’ve ever seen in PUBG Battlegrounds, a murky swamp, clear coasts, beautiful mountains, and unexplored islands.”

Neverwinter made a whole ton of adjustments to its summer festival event.

TRAHA, a mobile MMO that already exists in two versions, has a new “global” variant in the works for the near future.

Kai’Sa is coming to Legends of Runeterra this month:

"Here is where we make our stand." It’s not easy protecting the world from the Void, but that’s never going to stop her. Kai’Sa is coming in the new expansion, Forces from Beyond, dropping on July 20. pic.twitter.com/K3MyzFZrVk — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) July 13, 2022

Mortal Online II is working on something called Project Polish:

Crossout’s Big Chase update came out on July 14th:

